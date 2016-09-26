CIS reporters on a media tour in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Reporters representing news agencies of several CIS states are visiting places of interest in Belarus. The media tour has been arranged by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency in association with the National Tourism Agency of Belarus.

The CIS reporters started getting familiar with Belarus by visiting key places of interest in Minsk on 25 September. Among other places they went to the Belarusian State Museum of History of the Great Patriotic War. On 26 September they were invited to go on a tour of the Mir Castle complex, Nesvizh and Brest.



In the next few days the CIS reporters will visit the national park Belovezhskaya Pushcha, the cities of Grodno, Lida, and Ivye. Apart from excursions to major historical and cultural places of interest the reporters will see a series of presentations of Belarus' economic and manufacturing potential.



According to Veronika Dorozhko, Director of the National Tourism Agency, media tours as well as business tours represent an effective way to highlight the country's tourism opportunities from the best angle, implement a PR campaign and establish partnerships.

The official said that residents of the neighboring countries, including CIS states, represent a target audience for exporting tourism services thanks to good transport access and the lack of a language barrier. Fact-finding tours allow foreign reporters to get unique, exclusive information and vivid impressions while the host country can implement a PR campaign, said Veronika Dorozhko. The media tour for the CIS reporters will help promote the country's potential onto target markets and will attract more tourists from the CIS states.



Representatives of the news agencies AzerTAc (Azerbaijan), Kazinform (Kazakhstan), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan), and TASS (Russia) are taking part in the media tour, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.