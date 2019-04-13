CIS representatives to join Belarus' Forest Week campaign on 17 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM A group of the CIS representatives and members of the CIS Executive Committee will join Belarus' Forest Week campaign on 17 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

"There are plans to plant the area of about 3km with coniferous and hardwood trees in the Zhodino forestry, Minsk Oblast. Since the start of the campaign in 2008, members of the CIS Executive Committee and representatives of the CIS countries have planted nearly 25ha of forests," the press service said. The nationwide voluntary campaign Forest Week is held in Belarus on 13-20 April under the initiative of the Forestry Ministry. The event is celebrating the Year of Native Land and the 75th anniversary of Belarus' liberation from the Nazis, BelTA reports.