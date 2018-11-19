EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:24, 19 November 2018 | GMT +6

    CIS Security Council heads to meet in Moscow on 21 November

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states will meet in Moscow on 21 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee. 

    The meeting participants are to review the military and political situation in Afghanistan, the measures to ensure the security of the Central Asian region, and prevention of the proliferation of radical religious movements in the CIS.

    The heads of the Security Councils are set to discuss matters relating to the activities of the CIS Anti-Terror Center, the situation in Syria, the modalities for joint action in the CIS common epidemiological space and the information factor in hybrid wars, BelTA reports.

    Tags:
    CIS Security Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!