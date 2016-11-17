EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:47, 17 November 2016 | GMT +6

    CIS security council secretaries eye interaction in countering terrorism

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President's Aide - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan

    Vladimir Zhumakanov participated in the 4th meeting of the CIS Security Council Secretaries  held in Moscow on November 16-17.

    The heads of the delegations discussed the acute issues of regional interaction in light of modern challenges and threats to stability and security in the CIS space.

    In particular, the participants discussed joint interaction in countering religious extremism, fight with illegal migration and ensuring information security.

    Vladimir Zhumakanov had also a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev.  The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including military-technical sphere. The parties discussed also cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the Caspian region and signed the 2017-2018 Cooperation Plan. 

    Tags:
    CIS Security Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!