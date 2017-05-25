CIS security services exchange event security management practices

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The heads of the security services of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) exchanged their best practices in the management of security at major international events during the recent meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies in Bishkek, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda of the meeting included 13 items. For instance, the participants considered matters relating to the citizens of the CIS member states going to Syria and Iraq to join international terrorist organizations and participate in combat activities, their return to the country of origin, and relevant counter-measures taken jointly by the special services of the CIS.



The participants talked about the preparation of a joint document evaluating terrorist threats in the CIS region, summed up the results of the program for cooperation in fighting terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism for 2014-2016, and also reviewed the results of the work of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center in 2016.



The heads of the security and intelligence agencies exchanged their best practices in the management of security at major international events, including culture and sports competitions, discussed the issues regarding the exchange of information relating to the individuals involved in illegal transit migration across the CIS member states, and talked about the organization of joint operations to detect illegal migration channels and suppress them.



The CIS Council of the Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies was established in 1997. Since then, it has prepared and reviewed over 60 draft documents on cooperation, exchange of information, development of recommendations and proposals for joint protection of national and collective security. The council has also drawn up a number of very important documents regarding joint activities to counter international terrorism, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .