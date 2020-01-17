CIS space council to convene in Minsk on 22-23 Jan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The first session of the Interstate Council for Outer Space of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place at premises of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on 22-23 January, BelTA has learned.

Delegations from CIS member states, top space industry officials from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission will take part in the event.

Participants of the session are expected to elect the council's chairman and discuss promising avenues of cooperation in the area of space exploration.

Participants of the session will discuss the plan for the council's work in 2020. Cooperation of the CIS states in integrating the ground infrastructures that use GLONASS system signals will be discussed as well as the implementation of other joint projects in the area of space exploration and peaceful uses of outer space.

The council has been established in order to coordinate efforts aimed at implementing the CIS agreement on joint work in studying and using outer space for peaceful purposes. The agreement was signed in Astana, Kazakhstan on 2 November 2018.

Heads of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos are expected to have a meeting. Other bilateral meetings are supposed to take place as well.