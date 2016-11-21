EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 21 November 2016 | GMT +6

    CIS states adopted Kazakhstan's model of court system development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami talked about the achievements of domestic court system throughout the years of Kazakhstan's independence in Astana on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Basic norms of the operation of courts were reflected in the reforms announced back in 1995. Those norms were approved by the decree of the President on courts and judges' status in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The single court system was created the same year," Kairat Mami said speaking at the 7th Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital.

    Mami noted that Russia and other post-Soviet countries followed Kazakhstan's example 20 years later and reformed their court systems accordingly.

    He also pointed out that the Supreme Court Council and the Qualification Justice Board were established over the years of Kazakhstan's independence.

    "Starting from 2004, interdistrict, economic, administrative, criminal and juvenile courts were created in all regions of the republic. As a result, system of justice became more accessible," Mami added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Courts CIS News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!