CIS states adopted Kazakhstan's model of court system development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami talked about the achievements of domestic court system throughout the years of Kazakhstan's independence in Astana on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Basic norms of the operation of courts were reflected in the reforms announced back in 1995. Those norms were approved by the decree of the President on courts and judges' status in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The single court system was created the same year," Kairat Mami said speaking at the 7th Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital.



Mami noted that Russia and other post-Soviet countries followed Kazakhstan's example 20 years later and reformed their court systems accordingly.



He also pointed out that the Supreme Court Council and the Qualification Justice Board were established over the years of Kazakhstan's independence.



"Starting from 2004, interdistrict, economic, administrative, criminal and juvenile courts were created in all regions of the republic. As a result, system of justice became more accessible," Mami added.