CIS states to discuss counterterrorism measures Mar 15

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The international conference on counterterrorism featuring the heads of the general staffs of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states will take place at the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia on 15 March, BelTA learned from the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

Attending the event will be delegations of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.



The conference will kick off a series of joint events marking 25 years of the CIS Defense Ministers Council. The events will highlight the efforts to address practical tasks in the area of defense and security.



The joint discussion of counterterrorism measures will promote closer military cooperation taking into account the national interests and joint priorities of the member states of the integration, Kazinform refers to BelTA .