CIS states to remove barriers in mutual trade in construction materials

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) intend to remove barriers standing in the way of mutual trade in construction materials. The statement was made by Belarusian Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister Dmitry Semenkevich before the session of the CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Civil Engineering on 25 May, BelTA has learned.

According to the source, removing the barriers that impede mutual trade in construction materials, the provision of civil engineering services, the exchange of innovative approaches in the civil engineering industry is the primary goal. "Today the CIS states demonstrate their accomplishments in various areas. The CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Civil Engineering allows sharing experience and improving national practices in the civil engineering industry," noted Dmitry Semenkevich.

Pricing practices in the civil engineering industry were also discussed during the session. According to Dmitry Semenkevich, they are considering establishing a CIS agency to uniformly regulate civil engineering prices. He remarked that Belarus' pricing practices are already used by other countries, in particular, in Kazakhstan.

The CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Civil Engineering will work in Minsk through 27 May.