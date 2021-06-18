CIS to adopt statement on cooperation in fight against doping in sport

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Council on Physical Culture and Sport is drafting a statement on cooperation in the fight against doping in sport. The document was considered at a meeting of the ad hoc working group on 17 June, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee took part in the videoconference meeting, BelTA reports.

Russia suggested adopting a statement following a meeting with the CIS ambassadors to Russia held at the Russian Ministry of Sport on 16 February 2021.

The ad hoc working group finalized the draft statement. The materials of the meeting and the draft statement will be submitted to the CIS Council on Physical Culture and Sport for further consideration.