CIS to declare 2021 Year of Architecture and Urban Planning

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will declare 2021 the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning, Chairman of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council, Tajik Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirodjidin Aslov told the meeting following the meeting of the council on Minsk on 6 April, BelTA reports.

According to the minister, the next session of the council will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in September 2018.

He thanked the Belarusian government for the good working conditions it had enabled for the meeting. In his opinion, the dialogue on the international agenda was meaningful and constructive. Sirodjidin Aslov expressed special gratitude to the Belarus president for the meeting where the heads of all delegations had a chance to talk about the CIS agenda and international matters.

The most important fact is that the CIS member states had a unanimous opinion on many items on today's agenda, the Tajik representative said. The current political situation in the world is very complicated, he added. In this context, it is important to support each other and take mutually acceptable decisions.

As the country chairing the CIS, Tajikistan has been taking measures to maintain peace and develop the partnership in the CIS, Sirodjidin Aslov emphasized.