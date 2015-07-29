CIS to deploy its long-term observation mission in Belarus before 12 August

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS long-term observation mission will be deployed in Belarus before 12 August, CEC Chairperson Lidia Yermoshina said at a seminar for the Minsk ideology personnel, BelTA has learned.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, the CIS is set to open the mission no later than 12 August. It will be led by Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev. OSCE long-term observers are expected to arrive in Belarus by the end of August, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

According to Lidia Yermoshina, many more national observers will be registered in Belarus this time. For example, during the 2010 election there were about 35,000 national observers.

Not only members of the labor collectives, political parties, public associations but their representatives can become national observers, Lidia Yermoshina informed. Therefore any public association has the right to send even those citizens who are not members of the association to monitor the election on his behalf.

The president election in Belarus will be held on 11 October.