CIS to discuss economic cooperation on Dec 7

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Economic Council will meet in Moscow on 7 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda will include a wide range of issues related to economic cooperation between the CIS countries. Participants will discuss the implementation of the CIS Interstate Innovation Cooperation Program for the period up to 2020 and the development of the CIS competition policy amid the development of the digital economy.



Participants will give assessment to cooperation in the transport sector, the implementation of the decision of the CIS Heads of Government Council on the concept to establish a coordinated tariff policy for rail transport in the CIS states of 18 October 1996 and the tariff policy of CIS railways for the 2018 freight year.



The meeting will also focus on a number of other financial and organizational issues and the he economic agenda of Tajikistan's CIS presidency in 2018.



The Economic Council is the CIS main executive body responsible for the implementation of agreements adopted in the economic sector. In order to fulfill its functions, the council develops and submits proposals and draft documents on economic and social issues for consideration by the CIS authorities, holds consultations in the economic and social policy on issues of mutual interest, and coordinates the social and economic activities of CIS intergovernmental bodies.



The CIS Economic Council includes the Commission on Economic Affairs which provides a comprehensive study and consideration of draft social and economic documents, prepared by the CIS Executive Committee and competent bodies, and also coordinates the positions of states, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.