CIS to discuss legal cooperation in Dushanbe

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Advisory Committee of Heads of Legal Services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs will meet in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 22-23 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs are set to discuss issues of legal cooperation. The meeting will also highlight the feasibility of developing recommendations justifying the submission of draft documents for consideration by CIS Councils of Heads of State, Heads of Government, Foreign Ministers and the CIS Economic Council, and strengthening the capacity of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly to harmonize national legislation of the CIS countries. Meetings of the CIS Advisory Committee of Heads of Legal Services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs are held regularly in the format of ministerial consultations.



Their main goals are to exchange information and views on topical foreign policy issues, regional and global policies of mutual interest, BelTA reports.