CIS to draw up innovative cooperation program through 2030

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Heads of Government Council instructed the appropriate bodies to draw up an interstate program of innovative cooperation through 2030 as it convened in Ashgabat on 31 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus.

The document shall be developed by Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Cultural Cooperation, the Foundation for Development of the Center for Elaboration and Commercialization of New Technologies (Skolkovo foundation) in cooperation with the CIS Interstate Council for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation and the CIS Executive Committee. They are expected to submit the draft for consideration in 2020.

Chairman of the Belarusian State Science and Technology Committee Aleksandr Shumilin noted that the new program will be up to date with the current trends. When shaping the main approaches the parties will explore mechanisms to co-finance projects and to ensure coordinated interaction of partners. Plans are in place to make the full use of collective use centers and to promote commercialization of innovations. Focus will be made on staff training and information infrastructure development.



Over 300 scientists from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan are participating in the projects of the current program. Belarusian organizations have already completed four piloted projects: to develop pilot technologies and pilot production lines to manufacture nanodiamond-based wear-resistant cutting and drilling tools; to design an expert system for the rehabilitation of the geological environment polluted with oil products; to study magnetoelectric effect in ferromagnetic piezoelectric structures and its application in producing miniature magnetic field sensors and sustainable energy sources; to study high-power effects of the concentrated energy fluxes for the formation of surface layers with an amorphous, nanocrystalline and intermetallic structure for products used in hydrogen energy and industrial ecology.



“The implementation of joint research projects is one of the most efficient areas of cooperation between the CIS countries,” Aleksandr Shumilin said.