CIS to enhance cooperation in emergency prevention and response

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Experts from CIS countries have reviewed the draft agreement on cooperation in preventing and responding to public health emergency situations of sanitary and epidemiological nature and the provisions on the CIS basic organization for monitoring, rapid alert and joint response to public health emergency situations of sanitary and epidemiological nature, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meetings of the expert groups were held on 1 December via a video link. They were attended by representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft agreement is aimed at establishing a system of monitoring and response to emergencies of sanitary and epidemiological nature. The document regulates the procedure of providing assistance to CIS countries in the mitigation of emergency situations, including through involvement of mobile anti-epidemic units of other CIS countries. The agreement also defines the main areas of work and conditions for the use of mobile anti-epidemic units in the CIS countries.

Experts decided to submit the draft agreement to the member states for comments and suggestions.

It was also suggested to give the status of the CIS basic organization in the area to the Russian Research Anti-Plague Institute «Microbe». The organization is a leading institution that provides scientific and methodological guidance, coordination and expertise of fundamental and applied research on topical issues related to plague and other particularly dangerous infectious diseases. The institute is engaged in personnel training, the development of diagnostic tests, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The organization also produces necessary medications. Since 2000 «Microbe» has been a leading basic platform for the work of the coordinating council on the problems of sanitary protection of the CIS countries.

Experts agreed on the draft regulation on the basic organization and decided to submit it to the CIS Economic Council meeting, Kazinform refers to BelTA.