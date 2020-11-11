CIS Tourism Council discuss recovery of tourism industry after pandemic

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The Tourism Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held a meeting via a video link on 10 November, BelTA has learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee.

The members of the CIS Tourism Council summed up the results of the CIS tourism forum held as part of the Week of Business Initiatives in Tashkent in September this year, and discussed the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global tourism market. The meeting noted that restoration of the tourism industry in the CIS should be a priority for the council in 2021. In this regard, it was decided to organize a regular exchange of experience in tackling the impact of the crisis and restoring the tourism and travel market, and to set up a working group at the council to respond to challenges in the travel industry,» the press service noted.

The CIS council approved the draft plan of events for 2021-2023 to implement the Strategy for the Development of Cooperation in Tourism for 2021-2030, discussed the development of cross-border tourist routes related to the the history of th Great Patriotic War. This area was outlined as one of the priorities in the field of international tourism cooperation.

The meeting also addressed the use of electronic visas in the CIS states, visa-free entry and departure of foreign tourists. The members of the council agreed with Uzbekistan's proposal to give the status of the CIS base organization in tourism to the Silk Road International University of Tourism and decided to draft a relevant document, which will be considered at the next meeting.

«Participants of the meeting approved the draft report on the council's activities and elected its chairperson for another term. Susanna Safaryan, the head of the tourism committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, was elected to the post,» the press service noted.

The next meeting of the CIS Tourism Council will be held in Armenia in 2021, Kazinform refers to BelTA.