CIS trade unions addressing on-the-job safety

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A seminar of the World Regional Council of International Trade Union Confederation for the CIS member organizations is being held in Baku. The representatives of Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan take part in the meeting.

"There are participants from twelve countries, including CIS and Europe, gathered for the meeting. We share experience in the matters of trade-union movement and discuss the role of labor unions in ensuring occupational safety. The line item of the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan is focus on the legislation. We want the federations to participate in in development of laws and protected the rights and interests of employees", representative of the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan Gulnara Orakbayeva told.

According to Vice-Chairman of the Confederation of independent RoK labor unions Khamit Davletcharov, it is important for the participants to know the experience of different countries on this subject. "We will study the international experience and introduce it in our trade-union organizations. We learn how work in other countries is organized. We will study their labor code. For example, Moldova has very interesting experience. The trade union federation procured tools and equipment for measuring vibration, noise, pollution of the environment, and now the workers can control the conditions of their workplaces for compliance with regulations, without relying on other parties", - he noted.

Also it was proposed in the meeting to adopt amendments to the member countries' tax codes concerning the work-rest schedule and changes in the temperature regulations. According to the World International Trade Union Confederation, every year in the CIS countries incident and lethal outcome rates decrease. According to the statistics, comparing 2015 and 2010 the number of victims has decreased by 37 thousand.