CIS turned into respected international organization – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The virtual meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired by Belarus is underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, President Tokayev reminded that the historical meeting of the heads of state had been held three decades ago at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Participants of the meeting adopted the Almaty declaration, the historical document which laid the solid foundation of multi-faceted cooperation of new independent states.

Today, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it can safely be said that the Commonwealth played a key role in averting the large-scale catastrophe in the post-Soviet space, helped preserve cooperation between the nations and turned into a respected international organization.

The Head of State also pointed out that throughout those years through joint efforts the CIS space saw the creation of efficient mechanisms of cooperation, solid legal framework as well as the accumulation of unique experience in practically all spheres of cooperation.

According to the Kazakh President, the CIS works to ensure the development of active political dialogue, strengthen security cooperation and create the conditions for expanded trade and economic relations.

Tokayev went on to add that the meeting sums up results and opens a new page in the history of the CIS member states’ cooperation. He also urged the CIS member states to join efforts and take stringent measures to overcome the geopolitical tensions, ecological problems, and COVID-19 consequences.