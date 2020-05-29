CIS urged to join forces to minimize impact of pandemic on economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS countries need to work together to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the economy, Belarus Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said during the video conference of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, BelTA has learned.

«We saw the urgent need to further the integration in a number of areas. The deep recession caused by the pandemic, the need to adapt to new realities force us to look for protective mechanisms and growth points, especially within our region, which has well-developed traditional ties and trust,» Sergei Rumas noted, BelTA reports.





He noted that now the strategic goal of every state is to minimize the negative impact of the current situation on the population and economy, preserve social and economic and financial stability.

«However, given the interdependence of our industrial, agricultural and transport complexes, we can achieve this goal only together, by joint efforts. In my view, it is time we take systemic action to implement the common economic strategy aimed at strengthening the CIS self-sufficiency, primarily in areas that ensure the health and livelihood of people,» the prime minister said.

In his opinion, it is appropriate to instruct the CIS Executive Committee to organize meetings of appropriate committees to discuss pandemic-related issues that lead to disruption of trade and transport communication. Sergei Rumas also believes it is necessary to develop measures to improve the reliability of cooperative relations in order to prevent disruptions in the supply of components and production stoppages, to increase their resistance to external shocks.