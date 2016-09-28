CIS views China as reliable, equal partner

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS member states consider China as a reliable and equal partner, CIS Executive Secretary, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev told media ahead of the international workshop conference celebrating the 25th anniversary of the CIS on 28 September, BelTA has learned. The CIS Executive Secretary called cooperation with China as promising and mutually beneficial, BELTA reported.

“We view cooperation with China as equal and mutually beneficial, and I think that the visit of the Belarusian President to China will testify to the fact,” he stressed. The international workshop conference entitled as 25th Anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects is taking place in Minsk on 28-29 September.



Partaking in the conference are over 200 representatives of the CIS member states: representatives of government bodies, diplomatic missions accredited in Belarus, ambassadors and CIS plenipotentiaries, representatives of the CIS bodies and basic organizations, members of the Commission of Economic Affairs under the CIS Economic Council, heads of the CIS biggest scientific and education institutions, leading scientists and specialists, cultural figures. The Minsk conference will summarize the results of the CIS' 25-year activity and work out recommendations to enhance the efficiency of the Commonwealth.