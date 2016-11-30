EN
    08:30, 30 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Cisco Systems may contribute to creating ‘smart’ cities in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with the top officials of American company Cisco Systems, Kazinform reports citing the PM's website.

    The sides discussed participation of Cisco Systems in implementation of a number of projects in Kazakhstan in creation of ‘smart’ cities, improvement of various processes in education, transport, healthcare and security sectors.

    Cisco Systems develops and sells networking equipment for big companies and telecommunications providers. 

