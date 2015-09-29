Cisco Systems - new official partner of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cisco Systems became official partner of EXPO-2017. The company will supply equipment, programme software and licenses for EXPO-2017.

The world's leader in IT technologies is going to spend approximately 3 mln 500 thousand euro for these goals as a sponsor support. An appropriate agreement was reached at a meeting of the NC Astana EXPO-2017 CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov with the leadership of Cisco Systems.

48 countries have already confirmed their participation in the international specialized exhibition. Italy is expected to join this list pretty soon. Milan EXPO-2015 on "Feeding the Planet. Energy for Life" has united more than 140 countries. One should note that Kazakhstan's pavilion was recognized as one of top-3 most attended sites at the EXPO-2015, Italy's Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina said.

According to him, EXPO opens broad opportunities both for Kazakhstan and the entire world. "Italy intends to participate in Astana EXPO-2017. We wish success to the organizers of the event," he noted. Tens of American companies expressed interest in the forthcoming exhibition. President of JSC Group Mark Sorensen said to Yessimov that local sponsors were ready to promote the theme of Astana EXPO-2017.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov briefed about the meetings with a number of foreign companies willing to join EXPO in Astana. Many of them want to act as sponsors, he added. "We have already reached an agreement with Cisco Systems. The company plans to donate about 3 mln 500 thousand euro," he emphasized. Cisco Systems is one of the largest companies of the world specializing in high technologies. Michael Timmeni, Vice President of the company, noted that Kazakhstan was of great interest for them. "We have already participated in Shanghai and Milan expos. We are looking forward to join Astana EXPO-2017," he added.

Source: NC Astana EXPO-2017 official website https://expo2017astana.com/news/2015/cisco-systems-novyij-oficzialnyij-partner-%C2%ABekspo-2017%C2%BB