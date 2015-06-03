ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Citigroup CEO in Europe, Middle East and Africa James C. Cowles who is currently in Astana to participate in the 28th session of the Foreign Investors' Council, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the key directions of the Council's activity and Kazakhstan's plans on further development, including the implementation of 5 institutional reforms. President Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of Citigroup's work in Kazakhstan and its participation in the activity of the Foreign Investors' Council. "We appreciate cooperation with such big conglomerate as Citigroup. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the company's active work in Kazakhstan. Presently Kazakhstan works on to improve its business legislation and your experience and assistance are of paramount importance in this process," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted. Mr. Cowles, in turn, thanked the Kazakh leader for creating favorable conditions for fruitful investment activity of foreign corporations in Kazakhstan. "I am confident that Citigroup's contribution to the work of the Council will be very useful in the nearest future. We came into Kazakhstani market back in 1994 and I would like to thank you for your support. We believe in Kazakhstan's potential and its future," Citigroup CEO stressed.