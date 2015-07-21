Citizen of Kazakhstan deceased on vacation in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kazakhstan deceased in Belek resort area in Turkey, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov informs.

"On July 18, a citizen of Kazakhstan deceased in Antalya district in Turkey. As it was informed the cause of death was a cardiogenic shock. The representatives of the consulate in Antalya prepared all the necessary documents for transportation of the body to Kazakhstan. The insurance company covered of a deceased citizen covers all the expenses for transportation," A. Zhainakov said.

According to him, the body will be transported to Kazakhstan on the Antalya-Almaty flight on July 21.