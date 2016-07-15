EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:22, 15 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Citizen of Kazakhstan feared dead after barbaric attack in Nice

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Belgium says that a citizen of Kazakhstan could be dead after the deadly terrorist attack in Nice.

    Spokesperson Didier Vanderhasselt told Kazinform correspondent in Brussels that the citizen of Kazakhstan who resided in Belgium could have been killed in Nice.

    "We are waiting for the official confirmation from the French authorities," he added.

    In his words, the woman who was thought to be the national of Belgium had the EU residence permit and was the citizen of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and France Kazakhstan World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!