Citizen of Kazakhstan involved in horrific car accident on Moscow-Chelyabinsk road which killed 6 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A road accident occurred August 24 on M5 Moscow-Chelyabinsk highway, reports Miass Online.

According to the police, the accident happened as DAF truck's breaking system failed down. The driver of DAF truck, a 49-year-old resident of Kurgan city, collided with a car KIA Carens and Honda Freed. As a result of the collision KIA and Honda were pushed off-road. After that the truck collided with VAZ-2115, Mitsubishi Pajero, Ford Focus and Volvo truck which was driven by a resident of the Republic of Kazakhstan born in 1986. As reported in Chelyabinsk Internal Affairs Department, all cars were swept by fire. The vehicles cannot be recovered. According to preliminary information, the horrific traffic accident has killed 6 people: 4 passengers of VAZ-2115 and 2 - of Mitsubishi Pajero. The driver of KIA Carens and one passenger of Honda Freed have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Traffic on Moscow-Chelyabinsk highway has been temporarily stopped.