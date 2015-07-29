Citizen of Kazakhstan wanted for serious crime extradited from Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 22, 2015, the competent authorities of the Kingdom of Thailand decided to extradite Syrym Parmanov, the citizen of Kazakhstan, to Kazakhstan who is wanted by the Department of Internal Affairs of Almaty region for commitment of several serious crimes, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan informs.

37-year-old Parmanov is accused of committing a murder with extreme atrocity, robbery, rape, motor vehicle theft and destruction of another people's property in the group with mercenary motives which took place in 2010 year.

Today, Parmanov was extradited to Kazakhstan by the officials of the Prosecutor General 's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for conducting a prosecution.