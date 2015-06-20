Citizen of Kyrgyzstan fails to smuggle 1 kg of heroin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was trying to smuggle more than 1 kilogram of heroin to Kazakhstan.

A drug-sniffing dog named Betty alerted Kordai customs officers after it noticed a smell emanating from the man's bag. When questioned the detainee denied having any drugs. Kordai customs officers have carried out searching and uncovered heroin weighing 1004.06 grams. Pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 286 Part 4, Part 3, Point 3 of the Criminal Code. The suspect was put into a detention center.