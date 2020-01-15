EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 15 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Citizens appeals should be considered promptly, Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, drew special attention to the importance of prompt response to appeals of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the meeting with representatives of the Presidential youth personnel reserve, the President stressed that appeals of citizens need to be considered promptly.

    He outlined that the key role in the issues belongs to digitalization.

    According to the Head of State, in the coming years a major part of bureaucratic procedures in the public administration system will be automated. The public sector will operate using the tools of blockchain, big data and artificial intelligence.

    Today Akorda is hosting a meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the representatives of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.





    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!