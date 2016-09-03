Citizens of Almaty lay flowers at Uzbek Embassy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Since early morning the citizens of Almaty have been bringing flowers to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in sign of mourning over Islam Karimov.

The visitors are making also entries in the Book of Condolences.

“Our country, the whole Uzbek nation are suffering now a great and irreparable loss. Outstanding statesman and political figure, the First President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov died on September 2, after a long-suffering disease,” Uzbek Ambassador Ikrom Nazarov wrote in the Book of Condolences.



