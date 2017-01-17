EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:51, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Citizens’ temporary registration available online

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has launched online service of temporary registration of citizens on e-gov.kz portal, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    “Dear friends! Our Ministry has launched a pilot project of citizens’ temporary registration in online mode. The project will be launched on the website of the e-government. The system will be monitored and all the works will be finished by the end of this week,” Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev posted on his Facebook account. 

    Tags:
    Ministry of Information and Communications Other Governmental Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!