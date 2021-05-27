EN
    17:37, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Citizenship Commission holds its meeting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev held the regular meeting of the Citizenship Commission under the Head of State via a videoconferencing, the Akorda press service reports.

    The meeting focused on applications of those willing to get Kazakhstan’s citizenship or surrender citizenship. Following the sitting 955 applications for citizenship will be submitted to the consideration of the Head of State. The commission will also recommend approving renunciation of citizenship.


