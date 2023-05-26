City assembly head’s son arrested over deadly attack in central Japan

NAGANO. KAZINFORM - A son of a city assembly chief in central Japan was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a policeman in a stabbing and shooting attack in which a total of four people died, according to local police, Kyodo reports.

The suspect, Masanori Aoki, 31, is believed to be the eldest son of Masamichi Aoki, speaker of the city assembly in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture.

He was arrested on suspicion of shooting a police officer to death on Thursday before barricading himself in the city official's house, according to the police.