City at Vostochny cosmodrome to be named in memory of Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's government has supported the suggestion from Amur region to name the city at the Vostochny cosmodrome in memory of outstanding scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, the government's website reported on Saturday.

The bill reads the city in the Amur region, which will grow around the new Vostochny cosmodrome, will bear the name of Konstantin Tsiolkovsky. It would be "a worthy perpetuation of a great scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky," the website reads. Construction of the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far East started in 2012. The overall area of Vostochny is some 700 square kilometres. It will become the first national civilian-designation space centre and will make it possible to ensure full access of Russia to space and will reduce domestic space science's dependence on the Baikonur Space Centre Russia has been leasing from Kazakhstan. The first launch from the new space centre was scheduled for December 25, 2015. Later, the information was the launch is delayed to 2016. Source: TASS Photo: © Igor Ageyenko/TASS