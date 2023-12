PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A city bus has burst into flames in Petropavlovsk today.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 13:16 p.m. on Yubileynaya Street. Witnesses say that the blaze engulfed the entire vehicle by the time firefighters arrived. It took them half an hour to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.