ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A city bus has rammed into a light pole in Astana today.

According to witnesses, the road accident involving bus №10 occurred at around 14:30 p.m. on Kunayev Street. At least 4 brigades of paramedics were summoned to the scene. It is still not clear how many people were injured. The Astana police shut down a stretch of the road from the Diplomat Hotel to Kabanbai Batyr Avenue.