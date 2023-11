UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A city dump is on fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform has learned from the local emergencies department.

The city dump not far from a forestry station went on fire on Sunday evening. It reportedly caught fire at 11:00 p.m. which quickly covered an area of 200 square meters.



10 firefighters have been battling the blaze for several hours.