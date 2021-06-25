EN
    21:16, 25 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ‘City of Dream’ exhibition unveiled in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘Kazakhstan’s way’ project dated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence kicked off with ‘The City of Dream’ exhibition in Nur-Sultan on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The unveiling of the exhibition took place at the Museum of the First President-Elbasy. It is dated not only to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan, but also to the Capital City Day marked on July 6 annually.

    The exhibition is divided into two parts – ‘Nur-Sultan is the new capital of independence Kazakhstan’ and ‘Nur-Sultan is the center of diplomacy and peacekeeping'.

    The goal of the exhibition is to showcase Kazakhstan’s dynamic development within the past three decades. It was organized in association with the Nur-Sultan city administration, the state archive of Nur-Sultan city, the National Archive, and JSC KazExpoCongress.

    According to director of the Library of Elbasy Bakytzhan Temirbolat, this year the Museum of the First President will host exhibitions of all 17 regions of Kazakhstan to demonstrate their achievements during 30 years of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty.


    Kazakhstan Astana History of Kazakhstan Events Nur-Sultan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
