City Situation Center to be set up in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana before May 1 this year will appear a City Situation Center. This news had come to light in the course of an extended session in the capital administration hall that focused on ensuring comfort and security in the metropolis.

Kazakhstan Prosecutor General Zhakyp Assanov, Astana akim Asset Issekeshev and the heads of central governmental authorities, all departments and subdivisions of City Administration, Public Prosecution, Department of Internal Affairs and national security authorities attended the meeting.

The media office of City Administration informed that elaboration of plan ‘Security and comfort of the capital' intended to improve security standards for comfort life of citizens and guests of the capital. The document includes 172 action items and two sections - ‘Security' and ‘Comfort'.

The participants discussed several outstanding issues in the city. According to the akim, City Situation Center integrated into work of the Main Operations Center of Astana Department of Internal Affairs will be set up before May 1, 2017 to optimize and solve the existing problems. Before year end, 10,000 video surveillance cameras all over the city for police and municipal services employees.

The session resulted in agreement to build up a special co-working project office continuously operated with involved experts, and all the mentioned matters to be discussed with people there.