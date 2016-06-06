EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 06 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan condemns terrorist attack in Aktobe

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the manifestation of extremism in Aktobe city on June 5.

    "This cynical attack on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan was an act of unparalleled cruelty," the Alliance said in a statement.

    It is with deep sadness that the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

    "This event shows how important it is to strengthen stability in the Kazakhstani society because extremism and terrorism threaten the security not only in Kazakhstan, but worldwide," the statement reads.

    The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan urges all Kazakhstanis to cherish stability in our country and preserve peace in our home.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Terrorism News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!