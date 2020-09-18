EN
    11:10, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan names new president

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Banu Ganiyevna has been named new President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan during the Alliance’s extraordinary session held online on September 17, 2020, Kazinform reports.

    Ganiyevna is a graduated of the Kirov Kazakh State University, where she studied the Russian language and literature. She received a second higher education in law.

    She has spent 28 years of her total career working in civil service.



