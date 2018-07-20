EN
    13:15, 20 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Civil funeral service for Denis Ten to take place in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A civil funeral service for Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten, who was the bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympics, was a global ambassador of this sport, will take place on July 21 at 10:00 a.m. in Astana at the Barys-Arena sports complex, the press service of the Sport and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan reports.


    As earlier reported, Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed on July 19 in Almaty. Unfortunately, the doctors failed to save his life.

    The news of the tragic death of Denis Ten rapidly spread around the globe and many athletes expressed their condolences. The death of Denis shocked the world.

