Civil servants to be paid bonuses based on work results - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Civil servants will be paid bonuses based on the work results, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev informed in his article "National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan's dream".

As the President noted the new law on civil service adopted at the same time as the new anti-corruption law outlined the main framework of the renewed model of the civil service and algorithms of future actions on increasing the effectiveness of the entire system of the government of a state.

"First of all, the career of a civil servant will be developing with the consideration of his experience and competence. A civil servant will have to prove his competence at each stage of professional development of his career," the President noted.

The new law includes a series of principal norms. Obtaining of the position of a civil servant will be possible only based on the results of the complex testing and only from lower positions. The experience will be the main criterion for career development of a civil servant and on a competitive basis only. Besides, there is an opportunity of rotation of civil servants horizontally and vertically on the conditions of their accommodation.

Secondly, senior managers from the private sector and foreign managers can be hired as civil servants on the contract basis and on a competitive basis by the decision of the National Commission for Human Resources.

"Thirdly, the new remuneration system will be introduced in the civil service sphere. It will provide for paying civil servants based on their competence and the sphere of their work. Besides, bonuses will be paid to them based on the work results. This system will be introduced starting with January 1, 2017. Moreover, the salaries of civil servants from the "B" corps will be increased as early as in 2016," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

Fourthly, the law provides for the independence and stability of the machine of government in case of the change of political civil servants. The responsibilities of ministers and executive secretaries of the state bodies are separated.

Fifthly, all the violations of ethics norms leading to corruption among civil servants will be harshly prevented. The new Ethics Code of the civil service sphere has been developed. It regulates the standards of behavior of civil servants at work and in everyday life. Besides, an institute for ethics commissioners will be established. They will be rendering consultations to people and civil servants ensuring protection of their rights.

Sixthly, the law on civil service will also extend its impact on law-enforcement bodies. However, the nature of the work of law-enforcement officials is considered in the existing Law "On law-enforcement service".

Seventhly, after the introduction of the new remuneration system it is planned to hold complex testing of civil servants of the "B" corps for their meeting the new qualification requirements based on the new law. Over the period of testing of those civil servants no hiring will be allowed in the sphere. According to the law, civil servants will have to undergo professional development at least once in three years.

"In general, these are the main aspects of the modernization of the civil service sphere. I deem it as the key criterion to success of the whole idea of the modernization process in Kazakhstan," the President added.