    16:43, 13 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Civil Service Affairs Ministry reorganized into Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to reorganize the Civil Service Affairs Ministry.

    As per the document, the Ministry has been transformed into the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency.

    Correspondingly, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Civil  Service Affairs Ministry has been reorganized into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Civil Service  Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency. 

