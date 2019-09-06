EN
    12:25, 06 September 2019

    Civil society never strives for power, view

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session in Nur-Sultan member of the National Public Confidence Council Assylbek Kozhakhmetov shared his view on how to enhance the civil society’s role.

    In his view, the civil society never strives for power. If the civil society can control the work of the power then the peoples’ aspiration for self-government, their activities will rise.

    He also pointed out that the goal of the National Council is to help the civil society develop.



    National Public Confidence Council
