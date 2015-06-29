EN
    10:24, 29 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Civil society to play decisive role in preventing the spread of extremism - PM

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Civil society should play a decisive role in preventing the spread of extremism and terrorism, believes Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.

    "Current developments in the world demonstrate that violent extremism has become the main source of threats. Terrorist groups use ‘soft power', including Internet, to promote extremist ideologies," the Premier said at the South and Central Asia Regional Conference on Countering Violent Extremism in Astana on Monday. In his words, the Internet is used by terrorist groups to spread the destructive ideology, gain recruits, exchange information, plan and organize terrorist acts and more. "Kazakhstan does its best to block the extremist materials and websites," Karim Massimov noted. At the same time, he stressed that civil society should play a decisive role in preventing the spread of extremism and terrorism. "Countries should cooperate and coordinate their efforts to counter extremism," he added.

