    11:52, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Civilian helicopter crashes into Pocheon reservoir in S. Korea

    Civilian helicopter crashes
    Photo: Yonhap

    A civilian helicopter crashed into a reservoir in a northern city Tuesday, with a rescue operation under way for one person suspected to be on board, officials said, Yonhap reports.

    The aircraft crashed in the reservoir in Pocheon, 52 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 11:08 a.m., according to the officials.

    The helicopter is currently underwater in the reservoir, which is estimated to be 10-13 meters deep.

    Police and rescue authorities have mobilized 67 personnel, including two divers, for the rescue effort.

    The AS-350 helicopter is known to have crashed while conducting a forest fire prevention exercise.

    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
