Civilization trend suggests now new guidelines for cooperation, Nursultan Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

As Nursultan Nazarbayev said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is more than a complex of new opportunities for economic cooperation. "The BRI reflects historical request from more than 120 states of the world, their security, trade and prosperity. In fact, thanks to efforts of China, Russia, European countries and Central Asia and many other participants the contemporary Silk Road becomes the belt of stability, development and prosperity," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.



According to the Leader of the Nation, despite political contradictions, sanctions, trade wars the volume of trade within the initiative keeps growing to settle today at USD 5 trillion or one third of the global trade.



"Globalization is still eagerly-sought and is being transformed now in a new format. The BRI unveils a new model of globalization. The historical cycle again returns the centre of world gravitation to the East. We see today, that Asia, in fact, has become the region of the XXI century, counting for 28% of the world GDP, and this figure will grow further. The trend of civilization suggests now new guidelines for cooperation," Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined.