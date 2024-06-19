CKU railway will significantly expand external relations of Kyrgyzstan - expert

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will significantly expand the external relations of Kyrgyzstan, road networks expert Talant Sadakbaev told Kabar Agency.

He said that the construction of this railway brings great economic benefits for Kyrgyzstan. Here, following the transportation of goods, the volume of exports will also increase.

“The implementation of this project brings continuous advantages for our country. Now we export our products to other countries through Kazakhstan. After the construction of this railway, Kyrgyzstan’s external opportunities will expand. Opportunities will open up for us to enter countries such as Iran, Turkiye, Russia and the Caspian Sea. Also, not only the volume of exported products will increase, but also the volume of imports,” he said.

Sadakbaev is confident that the construction of the railway on the territory of the country will create conditions for the development of villages located along the railway line, in addition, additional jobs will appear.

“It is worth noting that now more than 80% of cargo is transported by road and about 18% by rail. The railway significantly reduces the time and distance when transporting goods, which accordingly reduces the cost of delivery,” the expert said.

It should be noted that today deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh considered and adopted the bill “On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the joint promotion of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, signed on June 6, 2024 in Beijing” in three readings.